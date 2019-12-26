2 Soldiers Killed During Bridging Exercise at Pune’s CME
Two Indian Army soldiers lost their lives at the College of Military Engineering (CME) in Pune during a bridging exercise, multiple media reports said on Thursday, 26 December.
Five other personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were also reportedly injured.
According to defense officials cited by The Indian Express, the incident happened on Thursday afternoon while training was underway on a mobile bridge.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited. With inputs from ANI, The Indian Express.)
