2 Soldiers Killed During Bridging Exercise at Pune’s CME

Two Indian Army soldiers lost their lives at the College of Military Engineering (CME) in Pune during a bridging exercise, multiple media reports said on Thursday, 26 December.

Five other personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were also reportedly injured.

According to defense officials cited by The Indian Express, the incident happened on Thursday afternoon while training was underway on a mobile bridge.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited. With inputs from ANI, The Indian Express.)

