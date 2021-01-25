1 Pilot Dead, Another Injured as Army Chopper Crash-Lands in J&K
An Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv belonging to the Indian Army made a crash-landing in J&K’s Kathua district.
i
An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv belonging to the Indian Army on Monday, 25 January evening, made a crash-landing in J&K's Kathua district, PTI reported, quoting officials.
One pilot has been killed and the other has been left seriously injured by the crash, IANS reported.
According to ANI, the chopper had crashed in Lakhanpur area of Kathua at about 7:15 pm on Monday.
An Army ambulance had reached the spot and shifted the injured pilots to the hospital, IANS reported, adding that a fire tender was also rushed to the accident site.
The reasons for the crash landing of the chopper are being ascertained. Preliminary reports suggested that it could be due to a technical snag.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI and IANS.)
Published:
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!