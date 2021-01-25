1 Pilot Dead, Another Injured as Army Chopper Crash-Lands in J&K

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv belonging to the Indian Army on Monday, 25 January evening, made a crash-landing in J&K's Kathua district, PTI reported, quoting officials.

One pilot has been killed and the other has been left seriously injured by the crash, IANS reported.

According to ANI, the chopper had crashed in Lakhanpur area of Kathua at about 7:15 pm on Monday.