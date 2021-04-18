April Session for JEE-Mains 2021 Postponed Amid COVID-19 Surge

The dates of JEE (Main) – 2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination.

Abhilash Mallick
Published
India
1 min read
An IIT Council turned down the HRD Ministry’s proposal to reform the Joint Entrance Examination programme and terminate the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced.&nbsp;
i

Engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains that was scheduled from 27 April to 30 April has been postponed due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Sunday, 18 April.

The dates of JEE (Main) – 2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination, he said.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!