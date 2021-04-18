April Session for JEE-Mains 2021 Postponed Amid COVID-19 Surge
The dates of JEE (Main) – 2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination.
Engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains that was scheduled from 27 April to 30 April has been postponed due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Sunday, 18 April.
