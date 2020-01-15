PM Must Prove Claim or Apologise: IMA on ‘Bribing Doctors’ Remark

The Indian Medical Association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding clarification over his purported claim that pharmaceutical companies bribe doctors with women, foreign trips and gadgets.

PM Modi, on 1 January, met the chiefs of top pharma companies, hospitals, and medical device makers and warned them to adhere strictly to marketing ethics, ThePrint reported.

This came after an independent report triggered concerns that medical representatives, who pitch products directly to doctors, bribe them with the aforementioned.