Karnataka’s ‘Buried’ Kids: Faith Eclipses Anti-Superstition Law

When parts of India was witnessing the last solar eclipse of the decade, a four-year-old differently abled child was left unconscious after her family members buried her neck-deep in a compost pit for hours in Taj Sultanpur village, Gulbarga district of north Karnataka. Two more handicapped children were made to undergo the same ‘mud treatment’.

It is a common belief in north Karnataka that children with physical or mental disabilities can be cured by the heat generated from the sun during an eclipse. And this has existed for ages.

Last week’s incident was only a replay of what happened in 2009 in the same district when around 60 children were reportedly buried neck-deep during an eclipse.