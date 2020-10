Andhra Rains: 11 People Killed, 55,169 Hectares of Crop Damaged  

In terms of damage, Vizag has 2,960 hectares of agricultural crop loss and 5,480 hectares of horticulture crop loss. In East Godavari, agricultural crops of 30,149 hectares and horticulture crops of 1,619 hectares were damaged, in Krishna district, 9,869 hectares of agricultural and 1,059 hectares of horticulture crops were damaged. Guntur and Kadapa districts also had significant damage to both the agricultural and horticulture crops.

As per reports, a total of 58 mandals were severely affected by the rains which include 109 villages. The state government has set up about 41 relief camps to accommodate people stranded in the floods and has evacuated 1,996 families from the affected areas. About 7,500 people were accommodated in the relief camps.

Visakhapatnam and other districts have also witnessed heavy infrastructural damage to roads, drainage lines and drinking water pipelines.