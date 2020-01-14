AMU’s Irfan Habib Sent Notice Over ‘Poisonous’ Remark on Modi-Shah
An advocate in Aligarh, Sandeep Kumar Gupta, on Tuesday, 14 January, sent a notice to AMU professor Irfan Habib over his jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during a speech delivered at Aligarh Muslim University.
The lawyer, in his notice to Habib, said that the historian’s speech on Monday was ‘against the unity and diversity of India, while challenging the country's sovereignty at the same time,’ news agency ANI reported.
“You advised Amit Shah to remove Shah from his name as it is a Persian word, you said the RSS was formed to attack Muslims, you blamed Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar of dividing the nation despite the fact that the two-nation theory was propounded by Jinnah, you ridiculed the use of Gandhi’s spectacles in the government’s Swacchta Abhiyan.”Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Advocate, as quoted by ANI
In the notice, the advocate said that he has taken cognisance of Habib's "poisonous" statement from the media.
Gupta has further sought a reply from Habibi in the next seven days and asked for a public apology, warning Habib of strict legal action if he doesn't do so.
Habib had said that the Two Nation theory was brought in by Savarkar, “Savarkar was also close to Godse (Nathuram) and there was enough circumstantial evidence that he (Savarkar) had a hand in Gandhi's assassination,” Habib had said.
The AMU professor also alleged that both PM Modi and Amit Shah's speeches are always an attack on Muslims.
(With inputs from ANI)