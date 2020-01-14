AMU’s Irfan Habib Sent Notice Over ‘Poisonous’ Remark on Modi-Shah

An advocate in Aligarh, Sandeep Kumar Gupta, on Tuesday, 14 January, sent a notice to AMU professor Irfan Habib over his jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during a speech delivered at Aligarh Muslim University.

The lawyer, in his notice to Habib, said that the historian’s speech on Monday was ‘against the unity and diversity of India, while challenging the country's sovereignty at the same time,’ news agency ANI reported.