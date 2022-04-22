'Starting New Inning Today': Amrinder Singh Raja Becomes Punjab Congress Chief

Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring or Amrinder Singh Brar, on Friday, 22 April, officially took charge as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).

He expressed gratitude towards Congress President Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi for "reposing faith and confidence" in him.

"Starting new inning today as @INCPunjab President with all your blessings," he wrote.