Amnesty Condemns Delhi Police Action Against Jamia & AMU Students
Amnesty International India on Monday, 16 December, slammed Delhi Police for its 'violent' action against Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students who were protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
The human rights body's executive director, Avinash Kumar, in a statement said the arrest of protesters violates India's obligations under international law, specifically the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) – to respect and protect the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, set out in Article 19 and Article 21 of that treaty.
The report referred to media reports about the lathi-charge against the protesting AMU students.
