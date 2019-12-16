‘Urge Students To Understand CAA; Oppn Misleading You’: Amit Shah

While addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Poreyahat, Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to students across the country to go through the Citizenship Amendment Act and to not fall in the trap of political parties. He said that there is no provision in the Act CAA that takes away anyone's citizenship.

Further, the home minister took shots at the AAP, Congress and the TMC, blaming them of 'misleading the students' and creating an 'atmosphere of violence across the country’.