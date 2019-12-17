Amid CAA, Bangladesh Seeks Postponement of Meetings With India
Amid the protest over the amended citizenship law, Bangladesh has sought postponement of two meetings on river management scheduled for later this week, sources said on Friday.
Officials from the Ministry of Jal Shakti were to meet their Bangladeshi counterparts in New Delhi on Thursday and Friday.
They said while one was a joint committee meeting and the other was a technical level meeting.
"They have sought postponement of the meeting due to some technical issues," an official added.
India and Bangladesh share waters of several rivers. However resolution to the Teesta water issue remains unresolved.
The postponement comes days after Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan cancelled their visits to India amid protests against the legislation in the northeast.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)