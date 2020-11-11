Amazon to Reply to Plea in HC to Stop Interfering in Reliance Deal

The Delhi High Court sought a response from e-commerce giant Amazon on Tuesday, 10 November, with respect to the plea by Future Retail Limited (FRL) that the firm was interfering in its deal with Reliance Retail.



Justice Mukta Gupta has issued summons to Amazon, Future Coupons Pvt. Ltd. (FCPL) and Reliance Retail Ltd. (RRL) and asked them to file their written statements within 30 days, PTI reported.

The order was passed after hearing arguments on behalf of FRL, FCPL, Reliance and part arguments by Amazon. The hearing will continue on 11 November.