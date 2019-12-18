Alleging Irregularities, K’taka Min Wants to Close Indira Canteens

With the BJP government in Karnataka mulling changing the name of state-sponsored subsidised 'Indira Canteens' launched by the previous Congress administration, a minister on Wednesday, 18 December, urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to close them down, alleging irregularities.

"There is no question of hate politics, there is irregularity happening. While food was served to about 20 people, numbers of 200 were shown. They should be ashamed for doing it," Tourism minister CT Ravi said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Rs 1 crore was spent on each Indira Canteen for Congress' "political benefit."

Ravi said there should be accountability while spending taxpayer's money.