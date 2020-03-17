Akhil Gogoi Gets Bail as NIA Fails to File Charge Sheet in 90 Days

An NIA court on Tuesday, 17 March granted bail to activist Akhil Gogoi, arrested in December last year for his alleged role in violence during anti-CAA protests, after the agency failed to file a charge sheet against him within the specified period of 90 days in connection with a case of alleged Maoists links.

However, he will not walk out of jail as three other cases are pending against him.

The investigating agency had sought extension of his judicial custody for an additional 90 days for further probe and filing of charge sheet.