Akali Dal Opposes All-India NRC, Seeks Better NDA Coordination

“After 1984, we felt the Congress isolated Sikhs completely from the mainstream to serve their political ends. We feel in a secular country, no minority should ever feel they are being isolated or are being targeted,” he added.

Gujral said NRC should not be implemented in the country and the BJP government should “rethink” the exercise.

Punjabis, by and large, and Sikhs in particular, he said, believe in the philosophy of the Gurus, which is tolerance, compassion and equality and 'sarbat ka bhala' (good for everyone).