Air India Crew Sent on Week-Long Leave After Wuhan Evacuation Ops

After two Air India flights evacuated over 600 Indians from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, the crew has been sent on a week-long leave, an Air India spokesperson said on Monday, 3 February.

As reported by ANI, 64 people were part of the evacuation efforts. This group had 30 cabin crew, 8 pilots and 10 commercial staff from Air India. One senior officer from the Air India CMD Secretariat was also part of the crew, the spokesperson said.

Air India's Director of Operations, Captain Amitabh Singh, was leading the team.