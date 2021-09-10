Aim To 'Intimidate': Cong, Oppn Parties Refuse to Join Inquiry Panel on RS Chaos

The letter stated that the committee "will not only suppress the voices of the people’s representatives but will deliberately brush aside all those that are uncomfortable to the Government."

He went on to suggest that a “better course” would be to discuss the matter at an all-party meeting ahead of the next session, The Indian Express reported.

Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Nationalist Congress Party also refused to be a part of the panel.

As per sources, the Rajya Sabha chairperson had reportedly met Kharge earlier this week and asked him to nominate a Congress MP to the panel.