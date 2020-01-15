Agitated JNU Students, Teachers Do Not Want Discipline: Chancellor

Agitating students and teachers of JNU do not want "any kind of discipline" said JNU Chancellor VK Saraswat on Wednesday, 15 November, as he attributed the ongoing problems in the varsity to a free run enjoyed by students and faculty for the last 50-60 years.

Saraswat, who is also a member of Niti Aayog regretted that successive vice chancellors of the JNU had given a free hand to the students and teachers.

"The JNU students who are agitating do not want any type of discipline in the system. And even the teachers who are supporting them, they do not want any kind of discipline," he told PTI.

Saraswat said that the ongoing protest by some JNU students and teachers is "unwarranted" as the university administration has already accepted most of their demands.

"See, JNU had a free run for the last 50-60 years. Successive Vice Chancellors have always allowed this freedom," he asserted.