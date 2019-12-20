After West Bengal, Kerala Too Puts On Hold NPR work

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office in a release said: "After considering the concerns raised in the wake of the 2019 amendment in the Citizenship Act, the State Government has decided not to cooperate with the process to update the NPR to facilitate the preparation of the NRC." "The NPR also deviates from constitutional values...," it added.

Vijayan has lashed out at the CAA saying it was an attempt to "curb" freedom and participated in a joint protest against it with the opposition Congress-led UDF on Monday.

The updation of NPR, the field work of which is carried out by the state government, was scheduled between 15 April and 29 May next year in Kerala and proposed to take place along with house listing and housing census.