After Punjab, Rajasthan Introduces Three Bills to Negate Farm Laws

Rajasthan’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, introduced the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020 on the first day of the Assembly session.

The state minister also introduced the Code of Procedure (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020 during the session.