After Gyanvapi, Local Court To Hear Plea for Survey of Mathura Mosque

The District Judge Court, Mathura, is likely to pronounce its judgment on the maintainability of a civil suit soon. Claiming it was built on Krishna Janmabhoomi, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, the suit sought the removal of the mosque.

The suit was filed two years ago by the 'Deity and the Janmasthan' (birthplace) and 'next friend' Ranjana Agnihotri, a Lucknow resident, and others.

The petitioners also want the compromise decree between the governing body of the temple complex and the management trust of the mosque in 1968 to be cancelled.

Advocate Tanveer Khan informed the civil court had rejected this plea in 2020. The petitioners had filed an appeal after that. "I argued that the petitioners are neither the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust nor Shri Krishna Janambhoomi Sewa Sangh, so their petition should be rejected."

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)