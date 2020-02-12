After Delhi Win, AAP Readies for Local Polls in Bengaluru, Mumbai
Buoyed by Aam Aadmi Party's stellar performance in the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections, its Bengaluru unit is gearing up for the municipal corporation polls, which is likely to take place in August or September.
The party has decided to field candidates in all the 198 wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
"We have been planning to contest the BBMP election when we received a major shot in the arm. The Delhi victory happened because of the good work, which we want to replicate here," AAP's co-convener in Karnataka and party's BBMP campaign in-charge Shanthala Damle told PTI on Tuesday, 12 February.
According to Damle, AAP in Bengaluru was working in full swing to make its presence felt in the city.
"The party has already done its ground workin terms of election campaign and reaching out to the people in Bengaluru," she added.
According to her, the party has already opened around 10 offices and about 50 people have been announced as the assembly president or ward president.
Last month, the party launched a 40-minute movie called 'Hosa Bengaluru' (New Bengaluru) and conducted 50 shows already.
In its next level of the campaign, AAP intends to conduct 'Jana Samvada' (Dialogue with people) in every street and in every ward.
The preparedness of the party can be gauged from the fact that it has identified many of its candidates for the BBMP elections.
The AAP cadres in Bengaluru burst into celebration soon after it became clear that the party was going to script history by forming government for the third consecutive time since its inception.
Sporting their signature caps, party workers lit crackers, danced on the Delhi election song 'Lage Raho Kejriwal'.
AAP to Fight Maharashtra Local Election
Maharashtra unit of the party has also decided to fight all forthcoming local elections, including the Mumbai elections.
AAP National Executive Member Preeti Sharma Menon told news agency PTI that the party will try to “replicate the Delhi model of pragmatism, performance, and people centric policies.”
(With inputs from PTI)
