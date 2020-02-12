After Delhi Win, AAP Readies for Local Polls in Bengaluru, Mumbai

Buoyed by Aam Aadmi Party's stellar performance in the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections, its Bengaluru unit is gearing up for the municipal corporation polls, which is likely to take place in August or September.

The party has decided to field candidates in all the 198 wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

"We have been planning to contest the BBMP election when we received a major shot in the arm. The Delhi victory happened because of the good work, which we want to replicate here," AAP's co-convener in Karnataka and party's BBMP campaign in-charge Shanthala Damle told PTI on Tuesday, 12 February.