Afghanistan | 'Make Changes to CAA': Harsimrat Badal's Appeal to Prime Minister

Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, 25 August, to make changes to the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) in order to facilitate the rehabilitation on priority of “Sikh and Hindu brethren” rescued from “certain death in Afghanistan”.

Highlighting the Afghanistan crisis that is now under the Taliban's control, Badal said in a tweet, “We fear not just the loss of human lives but also desecration of shrines & a number of rare handwritten copies of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. Appeal to Dr S Jaishankar and Ministry of External Affairs to ensure that along with Hindu/Sikh brethren, holy books too are brought home safely with full dignity.”