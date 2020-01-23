Several Withdraw Money From Bank Accounts After NPR Added for KYC

Bank officials said that the Reserve Bank of India has given instructions to banks, but this is not mandatory. This mass withdrawal is due to triggered panic, many pointed out. Senior officials from the bank even met customers earlier this week to clarify.

The majority of people who had come to withdraw were Muslim women whose husbands or fathers are living abroad and have their savings in the bank accounts. Many said they were afraid if their money would be stuck or like demonetisation, they would require to stand in long queues.

Parties like the MMK marched in protest and even criticised the Central Bank of India for hasty implementation.



Professor Jawahirullah, Founder of MMK demanded that RBI withdraw the circular demanding NPR as one of the documents necessary for KYC.