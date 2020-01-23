Several Withdraw Money From Bank Accounts After NPR Added for KYC
On 11 January, Central Bank of India published an advertisement in a national daily newspaper calling for submission of National Population Register (NPR) letter as part of its Know Your Customer or KYC. This raised alarm and several people landed up at the Kayalpattinam branch of the bank in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district to withdraw money from their accounts. Many said they were scared that their money could be blocked.
To combat the confusion, the bank issued a statement on 19 January clarifying that the ‘customer can submit of the officially valid documents for Identity Proof and Address Proof.’
An officer in the bank told NDTV that over Rs 4.5 crore cash has been withdrawn since Saturday, which is six times the usual figure. They have largely been deposits from savings bank accounts.
Protests Call to Boycott Central Bank of India
Bank officials said that the Reserve Bank of India has given instructions to banks, but this is not mandatory. This mass withdrawal is due to triggered panic, many pointed out. Senior officials from the bank even met customers earlier this week to clarify.
The majority of people who had come to withdraw were Muslim women whose husbands or fathers are living abroad and have their savings in the bank accounts. Many said they were afraid if their money would be stuck or like demonetisation, they would require to stand in long queues.
Parties like the MMK marched in protest and even criticised the Central Bank of India for hasty implementation.
Professor Jawahirullah, Founder of MMK demanded that RBI withdraw the circular demanding NPR as one of the documents necessary for KYC.
There have been scattered protests in Tamil Nadu over the last few days against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Many have pointed out that the collection of demographic and biometric data for updating NPR is the first step towards implementing National Register of Citizens (NRC).
