ADM Attacked With Cricket Bat in Ghaziabad, One Held

An Additional District Magistrate (ADM) was injured after being assaulted by a cricket bat in Ghaziabad on Sunday, 1 March, police said.

The attacker, identified as Jasbir Singh, a former army man, has been detained.

Madan Singh Garbyal was out for a walk when he was attacked at around 7 pm, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told reporters.

"The attack took place in Vishwanath Park in sector 14 in Raj Nagar. The ADM was attacked with a (cricket) bat and has received injuries on his head and face. He has been kept in the intensive care unit (ICU) but is out of danger," he said.