Adani Shares Fall: Firm Denies NSDL’s Freezing of FPI Accounts

Adani group companies saw a dip of about 5% to 18% in their shares on Monday, 14 June, following the National Securities Depository Limited’s (NSDL) reported freezing of three foreign fund accounts – all of which are among the top stakeholders in the Adani firms.

Adani Enterprises and Nifty 50-listed Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone plunged the most, dropping by 15% each.