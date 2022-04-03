Actor, VIPs Among Those Detained From Hyderabad Pub Raid

Police registered a case against the pub for remaining open after the stipulated time. Further details were awaited.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand issued orders on 3 April placing the SHO of Banjara Hills police station Inspector P Shiva Chandra under suspension, and issued a Charge Memo to the Banjara Hills ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) M Sudarshan. According to an official release, the action was taken due to “their negligence towards their legitimate duties in the control of narcotics in pubs and bars”.

While visuals show Niharika being detained, the police have not named her in a list of “respondent persons” in connection with the incident. Niharika’s father Naga Babu Konidela, who is the brother of actor Chiranjeevi, issued a media statement stating that Niharika was cleared by the police.

“I am responding to last night’s incident at the pub in Radisson Blu as my daughter Niharika was present there at the time. As the pub was being operated beyond permitted hours, police took action on the pub. As far as Niharika is concerned, she is clear. As per the information shared by the police, they said Niharika has done nothing wrong. To avoid unwanted speculations on social and mainstream media, I am releasing this video. Our conscience is very clear, I request you not to spread unwanted speculations,” Naga Babu said in a video.