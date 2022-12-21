35 Surgeries, Lonely Battle for Justice, Mounting Debts: Acid Attack Survivors

“I did not see my face for three months till the surgeries were complete. My family hid the mirrors at home… I had started giving up on my life and looking in the mirror didn’t help,” said 26-year-old Gulnaz Khan.

On 29 November 2014, a stalker threw acid on Khan, who was 18 at the time, in Uttarakhand’s Jaspur. 35 surgeries, and eight years later, on 16 December 2022, the Uttarakhand High Court directed the state government to provide her with Rs 35 lakh compensation.

This “victory” didn’t come easy, she said. It was a long, lonely and painful battle – memories of which are refreshed each time news of an acid attack comes in.

“My acid attack was not my failure. It was the government’s failure. I see acid being sold in my village in bottles on cycles even now. It pains me to see incidents like these take place even today,” she said, merely days after an acid attack incident was reported from Delhi.