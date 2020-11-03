Nitish Kumar Will Never Become Bihar’s CM Again: Chirag Paswan

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief, Chirag Paswan, on Tuesday, 3 November, said that he does not think Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will ever become the CM again after the state elections’ results are declared on 10 November.

Expressing his assurance on the matter, Paswan told ANI that “You can get me to give you in writing that Nitish Kumar will never again be the CM after November 10.” He further added, “People evicted big people from power because of their arrogance. The Chief Minister does not have any roadmap.”

Paswan had earlier tweeted with a similar message, saying the state wanted to be rid of the man who had been CM for 15 years: