ABVP Leader Accused of ‘Harassment’ on AIIMS Madurai Board

The Union Government has announced the President and other Board members for the upcoming All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) near Madurai.

While Dr VM Katoch, the President of JIPMER, Puducherry will be the President of the AIIMS, what has raised eyebrows is the appointment of Dr Shanmugam Subbiah, Professor and Head (Department of Surgical Oncology) at the Kilpauk Medical College, as a board member. Subbiah was in the news recently for allegedly harassing a senior woman citizen in Chennai by throwing garbage in front of her door and urinating there.

He is also the National President of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students wing of the BJP.