Above Normal Temperatures Likely in North, North West India: IMD

As per the IMD forecast, above normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of north India along the foothills of Himalayas, northeast India, western part of central India, and southern parts of peninsular India.

The report also added that currently, moderate La Niña conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific and sea surface temperatures (SSTs) are below normal over the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.

As per the latest MMCFS forecast, La Niña conditions are likely to sustain during the upcoming hot weather season, which is from March to May.