Ridiculed, Isolated: Men Arrested for AAP's Anti-PM Posters Still Paying a Price
AAP's Sanjay Chaudhary, who had asked the men to put the posters up, says the police is trying to weaken the party.
(This is the second story in our series of over twenty men who were arrested by Delhi Police for putting up anti-PM Modi posters on the behest of the Aam Aadmi Party in mid-May, during the second wave of the COVID pandemic. The poster asked why the PM had exported vaccines meant for the children in the country. The first of the series can be read here.)
"The headlines regarding our arrests for putting up posters critical of PM Modi must have vanished. We were used as a political stunt, but, we are real people. Our problems only began that day, and no one cares."
These are the words of 39-year-old Rajni, who is still waiting from someone from the AAP leadership to come to her home and give her husband the assurance that everything will be fine. Her husband Mayank was picked up by Delhi Police two months ago on 15 May in the controversy involving putting posters critical of PM Narendra Modi asking, "Modiji, humare bachon ke vaccine videsh kyu bhej diye? (Modiji, why did you export the vaccines meant for our children?)"
The 42-year-old, who has since been grappling with 'depression', was not the only one. With him, under the same FIR at the Neb Sarai police station, 41-year-old Santosh was also booked. Both were asked by AAP former candidate for 2017 MCD polls, Sanjay Chaudhary, to put up the posters up. While these two men were arrested and subsequently let off, Sanjay has not been arrested or questioned in the case yet.
While the politicians and headlines have moved on to other issues, Santosh and Mayank have been left to grapple with the real consequences of a legal case breathing down their neck. Our first ground report was via three men in Mongolpuri area who felt 'abandoned by the AAP' in the aftermath of the arrest, this ground report is from Delhi's Khanpur area and shows how they continue to be affected by the case.
Mayank's Wife Rajni: My Husband is Depressed, I'm Scared for His Well-Being
"Why should 20-22 policemen show up to pick my husband? Why was the entire police station at my door step? They did not tell us why, produce any warrant or order, or tell us which police station he was being taken to. They lied to us, they lied to us," Rajni said, her tone betraying how let down she felt by the way her husband was whisked away.
But Rajni was not always this frank with this reporter. Peeking their heads out of their windows, from their cramped flats in Khanpur extension while it poured outside, they had told this reporter Mayank was not home. After a few exchanges and queries, they finally invited The Quint over. "No one from the media has even tried to meet us, which is why when we saw you we got worried and said he was not home," they explained their reluctance.
She says that since the policemen left the home with Mayank, the entire society has been talking about them. "There is no solidarity here. People are saying things like fights keep happening at our home, or how there is violence here and how we have links with criminals. Our image has been ruined for good," Mayank's father, 70-year-old Vinay and his mother 62-year-old Sunita, tell me in distress.
Vinay is a retired official and has Polio, while Sunita has constant pain in her knees.
Their biggest concern of this incident is not that no one from AAP has come to their home, or that they will never get their confiscated phones back, but that Mayank has changed. "He is in depression since the incident. Mayank barely goes out, meets his friends. He lost his phone and number and has not even tried to get his number back. He was a comparatively talkative happy person, now he falls sick every other day." They say he is always tensed and does not share what is going on in his head. "We are worried for him," his mother, Sunita, added betraying tension as she nervously kept moving her hands on her knees.
They do not know what is happening in the investigation and have not been contacted ever since.
The only time she looks sternly at this reporter, a departure from the otherwise worried face, was when she uttered the following words, "We live in a democracy last I checked? Asking questions is akin to being a criminal?" This is the only time her eyes widen with anger. "What is so wrong if we asked questions?" she asks again.
For any other queries, she directs us to former AAP candidate for being a councillor, Sanjay Chaudhary. "He is the one who asked my husband about the posters, he is the one who is taking care of everything," she says.
A few kilometers away, we met Santosh in his office, also in Khanpur.
Sanjay Chaudhary: Police Trying to Weaken AAP Unity From Within, They Have Succeeded
Sanjay is not shy to accept he was the one who asked Mayank and Santosh to get the posters out. "Whatever they say, I have stood by them. I told them as well as the police, that they can call me whenever they like and I will be here as I asked for the posters to be put up. Despite that, I have not even been called for questioning once," the former candidate for MCD polls, who is locally known in the area, said.
In a bid to under the motive behind the FIR, he says:
"The AAP cadre is strong and resulted in us being re-elected in Delhi with a thumping majority in 2020. I believe by going after our local workers they are trying to break the unity of the party from within. Their aim is to scare the AAP worker, which they have achieved I think."
While Mayank has considerably reduced his work with the party, Santosh's work with the party has continued but he has stopped communicating with Sanjay. "I'll be honest with you, he does not pick up my calls like he used to. Maybe he thinks that I am the one responsible for getting him into this mess, as I was the one who asked him to put the posters up...?"
Santosh's Wife: He Was Tense But Has Understood This is the Price of Politics
Recalling how Santosh had called Chaudhary the next morning after his arrest, Sanjay says, "After 12 we brought them home, he came to my home, we chatted. Santosh said his head was hurting and left for home. The next day he called me up and said he vomited several times at home all night and was never even given food. He went on and on, he sounded mentally disturbed."
Other than working with AAP, Santosh also works as a real estate agent and is financially stable, his wife, Sunita, tells us.
She says, he understands what it takes to be in politics, "People want AAP leaders to get shamed, but this is leading to him getting more publicity. It is a good thing and not a bad thing. Things like this keep happening anyway."
Despite keeping a distance from Sanjay, Santosh's Facebook profile is constantly filled with activity of meeting local AAP leaders everywhere and almost every day.
They live in a joint family and have four children, three girls and a boy.
Recalling the day she came home to now, she says that when he came home, he was hesitant, scared of how society would talk about him, so I was constantly telling him that what had happened was not a bad thing. "Over time he stopped getting scared. He also went back to work for the party soon enough. I was never scared. When a person is doing a good job, like my husband is, then why should we be scared."
Delhi Police: Case is Under Investigation
Despite repeated attempts none of them have been given a copy of the FIR, The Quint confirmed.
Both men were booked under section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread the infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 51 (1)B (punishment for obstruction) and Section 54 (punishment for false alarm or warning) of the Disaster Management Act and lastly, Section 3 of Press and Registration of Books Act (which asks for the name of the printer and place of printing be visible clearly) on 15 May.
We contacted Neb Sarai SHO who said he will not speak about the investigation. "Ye Dilli hai, yahaan DCP ke illava aur koi nahi baat kar sakta. (This is Delhi, here no one lower than the rank of the DSP can speak.)" We then reached out to DCP South Atul Kumar Thakur, who only said, "The case is under investigation."
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.