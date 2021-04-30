Aaj Tak Anchor Rohit Sardana Passes Away After Contracting COVID
Condolences poured in from the media fraternity, ministers, and opposition leaders after the news of his demise.
Rohit Sardana, a senior journalist and popular anchor of Hindi news channel Aaj Tak, passed away on Friday, 30 April, after contracting COVID-19.
Sardana had joined Aaj Tak in 2017 after he left Zee News. He hosted the debate show "Dangal" on Aaj Tak.
He was a recipient of the 2018 Ganesh Vidyarthi Puraskar Award, and was among the most popular faces of TV news journalism in India.
After the news of death of Sardana, condolences started pouring in from the media fraternity.
Rajdeep Sardesai took to Twitter and wrote, "More terrible news friends. Well known TVnews anchor Rohit Sardana has passed away. Had a heart attack this morning. Deep condolences to his family. RIP."
Home Minister Amit Shah said he was “pained to learn of Rohit Sardana’s untimely demise”, while Union Minister Jitendra Singh noted that just a day before succumbing to COVID-19, Sardana was trying to help other COVID-positive patients through his social media account.
Leaders from the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party tweeted messages of condolences as well.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a tweet said, "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the demise of Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana. It's simply unbelievable. Rohit had recovered from Covid-19 and was back at work. My heartfelt condolences to the family members and Aaj Tak group."
(With inputs from IANS)
