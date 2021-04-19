Aaditya Thackeray’s Constituency Records 197 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Hemangi Worlikar, Sena Corporator and former Deputy Mayor said, “One meeting was held with Aditya Thackeray this morning, another will be held tomorrow. We have been given instructions for respective wards such as ensuring maximum sanitisation, full stock of medicines and adequate dosage of vaccines on time to those in acute need. Area residents and locals are also being asked to follow rules and abide by the lockdown regulations. Steps to keep the infection rate and count low, we are planning to see if shops in the area can be closed for a few hours during the daytime.”

Worlikar has appealed to the locals to follow rules and adhere to protocols that have been set by the government, after several area residents were seen flouting rules.

A Worli-based advocate and area resident said, "There is illegal construction and the chawls have common toilets. People live in a congested 10x10 room there, so there is no social distancing either. The highest standards that are needed to maintain health, are missing there. A primary health centre exists, but a hospital during a health crisis is absolutely needed and necessary."

Maharashtra, which is under a state-wide lockdown since 14 April 2021, witnessed 53 deaths in Mumbai and 60,473 in the state because of the infection.

Despite repeated calls to Sharad Ughade, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, G South ward, he did not respond.