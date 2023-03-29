Aadhar-Pan Linking Last Date Extended: How To Check Aadhar-PAN Card Link Status

PAN-Aadhaar link check status: As we had brought to your notice the previous day that the Tax Department of India has asked the tax payers to get their Aadhaar card linked to their PAN till end of this month, March 2023. But the good news is that the last date to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and the Aadhaar card has now been updated to 30 June 2023.

If the people do not get their PAN cards linked to their Aadhaar but the above mentioned date. All unlinked PAN cards will become inoperative from 1 July 2023. The Finance Ministry notified, "In order to provide some more time to the taxpayers, the date for linking PAN and Aadhaar has been extended to 30th June 2023, whereby persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions."