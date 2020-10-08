Watch: 88th Air Force Day Parade at Hindon Airbase; Wishes Pour In

As India celebrates its 88th India Air Force Day at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad on Thursday, 8 October, wishes poured in from across the nation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding the force’s “courage, valour and dedication.”

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh are attending the event, along with IAF chief RK Bhadauria.