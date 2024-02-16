'Dilli Chalo' Protest: 79-year-old Farmer Dies of Heart Attack at Shambhu Border

79-year-old Gian Singh, a farmer from Chacheki village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, died after a massive heart attack on Friday, 16 February.
A member of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Singh was part of the 'Dilli Chalo' agitation at the Delhi-Haryana Shambhu Border, where thousands of farmers are protesting to demand a law regarding Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee, debts waivers, and withdrawal of cases registered against them during the 2020-21 farmers’ agitation.
"He was brought to the hospital with a massive heart attack. He was critical when he was brought in. We took him to the emergency ward. He died at around 6 am," Dr Harnam Singh, Medical Superintendent at the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala confirmed to The Quint.
Protesting farmers at the Shambhu Border said that Singh was first admitted to the civil hospital in Rajpura after he felt uneasy around 3 am. From there he was referred to Patiala's Rajendra Hospital.
