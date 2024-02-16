'Dilli Chalo' Protest: 79-year-old Farmer Dies of Heart Attack at Shambhu Border

79-year-old Gian Singh, a farmer from Chacheki village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, died after a massive heart attack on Friday, 16 February.

A member of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Singh was part of the 'Dilli Chalo' agitation at the Delhi-Haryana Shambhu Border, where thousands of farmers are protesting to demand a law regarding Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee, debts waivers, and withdrawal of cases registered against them during the 2020-21 farmers’ agitation.