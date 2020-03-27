73-Yr-Old Corona-Positive Man Dies in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara

It was the second death of a corona-positive patient in Rajasthan, but authorities refused to attribute the deaths directly to the coronavirus infection. Earlier, an Italian tourist, who had recovered from coronavirus, had died later of a heart attack due to lungs and heart problems at a private hospital in the state capital.

On the septuagenarian's death, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said, “A death has occurred but the patient was in coma due to kidney failure and diabetes before coronavirus spread in Bhilwara. So, it would not be appropriate to say that he died of COVID-19 as the death occurred due to pre-existing diseases.”