7 Oppn Parties Seek President Kovind's Intervention Over Pegasus, Farm Laws

Seven Opposition parties have written to President Ram Nath Kovind and sought his time to apprise him of two "disturbing" developments, namely, the long-pending demand of the farmers to repeal the agricultural laws, and the recent Pegasus Project report.

The signatories of the letter are Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Nationalist Congress Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India and Rashtriya Lok Dal.