Full 7-Day Lockdown in Haryana From 3 May: Cabinet Min Anil Vij
The state had reported 13,588 fresh coronavirus cases on 1 May.
i
Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday, 2 May, announced a complete week-long lockdown in the state from 3 May in view of the vicious COVID-19 surge in the country.
On Friday, a weekend lockdown was announced in nine districts of Haryana, namely, Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on 3 May.
The state had reported 13,588 fresh coronavirus cases on 1 May, taking its overall case load to 5,01,566.
