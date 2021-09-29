60 Students of Bengaluru School Test COVID Positive, 480 Tested for Virus

All 480 students at the hostel were tested, out of which 60 turned out to be COVID-19 positive with only two symptomatic. One of the symptomatic students is undergoing treatment at Lady Curzon and Bowring Hospital, while the other has been quarantined at his personal residence. Amongst the students who tested positive, 14 are from Tamil Nadu and the rest are from various parts of Karnataka.



As per a report in the Hindustan Times, out of the 105 students who underwent the Rapid Antigen Test, 27 were found to be infected. The remaining inmates were RT-PCR tested and 33 tested positive from that group.