6-Yr-Old Bengaluru Girl Falls Into Storm Water Drain, Search On  

A six-year-old Bengaluru girl fell into a storm water drain in Marathahalli area on Friday and the Fire and Emergency Services have launched a search operation to find her, which is currently underway.

Mallika N, the daughter of Nityananda and Boni Koli, who was playing with her friends near the retaining wall of the storm water drain on Friday afternoon, slipped and fell into the drain, The Times of India (TOI) reported. The family lives in one of the hutments located near the storm water drain, where families of migrant workers live.

Originally from Assam, Nityananda works as a security guard while Boni is a domestic worker. On Friday afternoon, around 2.15 pm, Mallika’s friends alerted her parents and neighbours that she had fallen into the storm water drain.