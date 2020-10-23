6 Yr Old Raped, Set on Fire in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Two Men Held
The minor’s half-burnt body was found in the accused’s house in Jalalpur village, police said, reported PTI.
A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped, set on fire and murdered in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Thursday, 22 October.
According to news agency PTI, the accused – Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather Surjit Singh – have been arrested on charges of murder and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Her half-burnt body was found in their Jalalpur village, police said, reported PTI.
“The incident of rape and murder of 6 yr old in Hoshiarpur is extremely sad and shocking. Though police arrested the accused, have directed DGP to ensure proper investigationa and that challan is presented speedily. I call for fast trial and exemplary punishment to guilty by court.”Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh
The victim's father is a migrant laborer who was earning his living in the same village.
According to the police, Gurpreet took the 6-year-old to their house and allegedly raped her, while his grandfather 'helped' to reportedly kill and burn the minor's body.
