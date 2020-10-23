6 Yr Old Raped, Set on Fire in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Two Men Held

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped, set on fire and murdered in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Thursday, 22 October.

According to news agency PTI, the accused – Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather Surjit Singh – have been arrested on charges of murder and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Her half-burnt body was found in their Jalalpur village, police said, reported PTI.