6 Yr Old Raped, Set on Fire in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Two Men Held

The minor’s half-burnt body was found in the accused’s house in Jalalpur village, police said, reported PTI.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Image used for representation.
i

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped, set on fire and murdered in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Thursday, 22 October.

According to news agency PTI, the accused – Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather Surjit Singh – have been arrested on charges of murder and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Her half-burnt body was found in their Jalalpur village, police said, reported PTI.

Also Read
Dalit Woman Raped at Gunpoint by 2 Men in UP, Accused Absconding 
Dalit Woman Raped at Gunpoint by 2 Men in UP, Accused Absconding 
“The incident of rape and murder of 6 yr old in Hoshiarpur is extremely sad and shocking. Though police arrested the accused, have directed DGP to ensure proper investigationa and that challan is presented speedily. I call for fast trial and exemplary punishment to guilty by court.”
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh

The victim's father is a migrant laborer who was earning his living in the same village.

According to the police, Gurpreet took the 6-year-old to their house and allegedly raped her, while his grandfather 'helped' to reportedly kill and burn the minor's body.

(With inputs fro PTI)

Also Read
What Chinmayanand Rape Case Did to Shahjahanpur – And its People
What Chinmayanand Rape Case Did to Shahjahanpur – And its People

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!