'3rd Wave Will Also Be Over': SC Slams Govt Over Delay in COVID Ex Gratia Norms

The apex court on 30 June had directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to lay down guidelines for minimum standard of relief, including payment of ex gratia assistance to family members of persons who succumbed to COVID-19.

"There is nothing on record to show the guidelines for the minimum standard of relief, since Section 12 is mandatory, national authority has to prescribe guidelines, which include ex gratia. By not prescribing guidelines national authority has failed to perform its job under Section 12 of the Act," the judgment had said, as per a LiveLaw report.

The court had permitted six weeks to the government for the formulation of the guidelines. Subsequently, the Centre in July, requested the court for a four-week extension.