39 Indian Crew Members Stranded On Chinese Waters, Talks On: MEA

India on Thursday, 17 December said that it is in communication with Chinese authorities to ensure the humanitarian needs of 39 Indian crew members who are stranded on Chinese waters is being taken care of.

Ministry Of External Affairs’ spokesperson Anurag Srivastava has said on Thursday, that “The government continues to be in regular touch with the Chinese authorities to seek a resolution of these issues at the earliest ", reported PTI.

MEA said that the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the delay of crew change and unloading of the cargo, and in accordance to the Chinese norms, ship owners and cargo receivers have been notified.