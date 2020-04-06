30 Nurses, Docs Test COVID-19 Positive, Wockhardt Hospital Sealed

The group highlighted that adequate precautions for infection-control and triage are not being taken by hospitals, which is putting the safety of nurses at risk. This chalks up to negligence of the hospital management.

“Many nurses who are working in hospitals providing treatment and care for COVID patients are living at home and using public transport to commute between their homes and the hospital. Unless adequately protected from the infection, they could become carriers of coronavirus and unknowingly spread it among the community,” said the letter.

Wockhardt Hospital is yet to respond to The Quint’s queries. This story will be updated if and when they do.