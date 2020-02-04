3-Yr-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Mid-Day Meal Container in UP

"Anchal (3), who was not enrolled in the school, used to go there with here brothers Ganesh and Himanshul, who are students of Classes 2 and 5 respectively. On Monday, at about 12 noon, when mid-day meal was ready and students gathered there to have it, the girl lost her balance due to the rush and fell into a big utensil of hot freshly-cooked vegetable," District Magistrate Sushil Kumar Patel said.