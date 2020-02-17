3 March, 6 am: Fresh Date of Hanging Issued for Nirbhaya Convicts

Delhi’s Patiala House court on Monday, 17 February issued fresh date of execution for the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case. They will now be executed on 3 March at 6 am.

This is the third time the court is issuing a death warrant for the convicts, who are trying to exhaust all their legal remedies.

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana issued fresh warrants against the death row convicts – Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31).