2G Scam Case: HC Dismisses Pleas Challenging CBI Appeal’s Legality
A single judge bench of the high court rejected the pleas of the acquitted accused persons.
The Delhi High Court on Monday, 23 November dismissed the applications filed by the acquitted accused challenging the process of decision-making behind the approval from the Central government to the CBI to file appeal against the acquittal of the accused of the 2G scam case.
A single judge bench of the high court comprising Justice Brijesh Sethi rejected the pleas of the acquitted accused persons who had challenged the CBI appeal against the 2G verdict on the ground of lack of requisite sanction from the Central government.
Justice Sethi, who is due to demit office on 30 November, released the appeals filed by the CBI and ED against the verdict in the 2G scam case from his board and the same would now be listed before another bench on 1 December.
On 5 October this year, Justice Brijesh Sethi had started hearing on day to day basis the appeals filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the acquittal of the accused persons in the 2G scam case.
The scam came to light almost seven years ago when the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in a report held the then telecom minister A Raja responsible for causing the state exchequer a loss of Rs 1,76,379 crore by allocating 2G spectrum licences at throwaway prices.
However, the trial court found that the prosecution failed to prove the charges. This verdict, however, doesn't override the Supreme Court judgment or take away from the fact that the licences issued during 2G spectrum allocation were illegal.
