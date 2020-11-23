2G Scam Case: HC Dismisses Pleas Challenging CBI Appeal’s Legality

On 5 October this year, Justice Brijesh Sethi had started hearing on day to day basis the appeals filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the acquittal of the accused persons in the 2G scam case.

The scam came to light almost seven years ago when the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in a report held the then telecom minister A Raja responsible for causing the state exchequer a loss of Rs 1,76,379 crore by allocating 2G spectrum licences at throwaway prices.

However, the trial court found that the prosecution failed to prove the charges. This verdict, however, doesn't override the Supreme Court judgment or take away from the fact that the licences issued during 2G spectrum allocation were illegal.