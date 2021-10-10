Rajya Sabha Rejig: 28 MPs Shifted From Existing Panels Due to Low Attendance
Out of 237 Rajya Sabha members, 50 have been placed in the new committees
In an annual reshuffle, 28 Rajya Sabha MPs have been shifted from the existing panels due to poor attendance.
A total of 50 Rajya Sabha members have been placed in new committees, reported Hindustan Times.
According to a senior Rajya Sabha official, it is the first time that at least 28 members have been shifted out of their existing panels.
"This includes 28 members who had poor attendance in the meetings of committees held during 2020-2021. 12 of these 28 members didn't attend any meetings in the last one year due to COVID-19 or elections," he added.
Bihar's former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi replaced Bhupendra Yadav as the chairperson of the Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice Panel of the Parliament after the appointment of Yadav as a minister, as per Outlook.
Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh, Anand Sharma retained their positions as the heads of parliamentary standing committees on Information and Technology, Science and Environment, and Home Affairs respectively.
Congress' Abhishek Sanghvi and Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien shifted to the committee on home affairs as opposition demanded the removal of Ajay Teni Misra, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Majority of the changes in the placement of 50 members of Rajya Sabha were suggested by respective parties.
Chaya Devi Verma moved from Agriculture to Social Justice and Empowerment. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Kumar Jha was shifted from the Railways to Labour.
Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohel joined transport panel from IT Committee and BJD's Sasmit Patra shifted from law and justice to the education committee.
Mausam Noor from the TMC shifted from commerce to water resources panel and MC Mary Kom has been given the urban development panel from the food body. Health panel will have Indu Bala Goswami.
The number of Rajya Sabha members shifted includes nine from Bharatiya Janata Party, six from TMC, four from Congress, three each of Shiv Sena, Communist Party of India (Marxist), RJD, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, and two of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Biju Janata Dal and Telangana Rashtra Samithi each.
There are 24 Parliamentary standing committees constituted every year. Each panel consists of 21 members from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha.
